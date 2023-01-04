Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,800 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,183 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,285.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

