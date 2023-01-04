Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 43.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.2 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $364.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.