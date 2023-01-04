ELIS Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 0% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $64.45 million and $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00039603 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00019211 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00234733 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32222336 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

