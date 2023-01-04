EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Update

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,700 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 816,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,292,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after buying an additional 203,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,446,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 742,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMCOR Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on EME shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.44. The company had a trading volume of 375,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,982. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.68.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.