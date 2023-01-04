Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EXK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 1.2 %

EXK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 2,962,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $622.04 million, a PE ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,369 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.