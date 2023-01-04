Energi 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $150,546.07 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $150,546.07 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00068181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00060937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023453 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003743 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,830,504 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.