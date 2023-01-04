Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Increased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,864,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for 4.5% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.09% of Energy Transfer worth $31,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Insider Activity

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 70,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,474,461. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.