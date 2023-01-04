Enigma Hits 24 Hour Volume of $90,592.25 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $64,362.96 and approximately $90,592.25 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00477238 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.03 or 0.02224190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.89 or 0.30538330 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

