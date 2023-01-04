EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.60. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 4,425 shares traded.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.54%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

