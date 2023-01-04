Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENVX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.45. Enovix has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,356.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,981,356.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,930.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $715,250. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Enovix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 61.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 129.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

