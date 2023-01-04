Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 175.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Firstegy cut Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.22.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 254,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,313. The stock has a market cap of C$600.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.70 and a 1 year high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.15.

Insider Transactions at Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$432.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4659714 EPS for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,393,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,098,716.72.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

