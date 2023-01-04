Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Raised to $74.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $306.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.