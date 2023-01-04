EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,074 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 40.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

