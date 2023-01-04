Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $197.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.14.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.40. 2,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $288.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Equifax by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Equifax by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

