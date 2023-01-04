Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Short Interest Update

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,200 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 695,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Equillium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Equillium from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Equillium Stock Performance

EQ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. 5,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Equillium has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

