Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 565,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 342.8 days.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.87. 499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $115.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Eurofins Scientific from €73.30 ($77.98) to €65.00 ($69.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scientific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

