Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Update

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 288,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Ronit Capital LLP owned approximately 1.00% of EVE at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:EVEX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. 15,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,108. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. EVE has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

