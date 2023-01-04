EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.96. 42,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,471,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 142,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth about $32,188,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of EVgo by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 328,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EVgo by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

