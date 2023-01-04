Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance
SNMP opened at $0.13 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
