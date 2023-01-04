Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

SNMP opened at $0.13 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

