Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in December

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

EIFZF traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EIFZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

