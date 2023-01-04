Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Short Interest Down 18.7% in December

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 10,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,289. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $131.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after purchasing an additional 60,013 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

