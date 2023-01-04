F3Logic LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
JEPI stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99.
