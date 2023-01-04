F3Logic LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,298 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

