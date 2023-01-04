F3Logic LLC Has $731,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $175.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.