F3Logic LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $97.00.

