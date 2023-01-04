F3Logic LLC Sells 10,329 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 4.6% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. F3Logic LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $21,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

