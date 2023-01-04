F3Logic LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,116,000 after acquiring an additional 917,207 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $54,110,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,449,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after acquiring an additional 233,391 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 194,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IYR stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $116.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.44.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

