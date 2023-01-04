F3Logic LLC Sells 520 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in Target by 148.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $792,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 171.2% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $148.56 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.