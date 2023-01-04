F3Logic LLC Trims Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

F3Logic LLC cut its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,553 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 951,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 275,183 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225,657 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 560,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 294,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 870.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 274,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 246,030 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PTBD opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

