Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 58,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,794,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FATE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 56,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 267,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 160,430 shares during the period.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.