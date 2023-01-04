Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ferrovial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FRRVY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $31.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRRVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($31.91) to €29.60 ($31.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ferrovial from €24.00 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.32.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

