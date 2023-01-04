Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $52.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83.

