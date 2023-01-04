Filecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.18 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00019479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $139.23 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 359,805,544 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

