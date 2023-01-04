Financial Strategies Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 143,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

