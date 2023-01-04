Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $658,000 Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. cut its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 72,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 132,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,523. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

