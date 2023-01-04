Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 3,977 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $240.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.71. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

