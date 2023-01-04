Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 4,223 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,365. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $54.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46.

