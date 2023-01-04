First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to Issue $0.74 None Dividend

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the bank on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

First Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. First Financial has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

THFF opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $552.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. First Financial has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

Insider Activity

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.87 per share, with a total value of $46,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,312 shares of company stock valued at $108,231. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Financial by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in First Financial by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Financial by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

First Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.