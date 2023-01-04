First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $187,835.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,663,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,879,531.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,907. The company has a market cap of $254.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

