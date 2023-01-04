First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Down 13.5% in December

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,480,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 29,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 114.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. 4,043,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,560. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

