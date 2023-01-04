First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Short Interest Update

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $209.30.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,348 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,310,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,061,000 after buying an additional 818,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

