First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.17. 7,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,169. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $72,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

