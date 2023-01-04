First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.17. 7,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,169. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.