First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,726 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,867. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

