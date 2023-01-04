Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Buys 330 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,537,294,000 after acquiring an additional 194,371 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $473.74. 21,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $355.21 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

