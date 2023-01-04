Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,043. The stock has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

