Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Purchases Shares of 10,000 PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 256.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,618,000 after purchasing an additional 891,194 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of PMVP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,672. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $400.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.02. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $24.26.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

