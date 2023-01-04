Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 800 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,692,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 454,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.61. 15,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,603. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.