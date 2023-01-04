Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 800 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,692,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 454,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.61. 15,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,603. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

