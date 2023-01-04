Five9 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.05.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Price Performance

Five9 stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $144.24.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Institutional Trading of Five9

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Five9 news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $343,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,449.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,308. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 78.9% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Five9 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,569,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at $9,373,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.