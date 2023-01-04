Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

FVRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.45 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 727.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 386,506 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,208,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 881.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.