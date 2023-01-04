FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 9.1% in December

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASET. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ASET traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. 3,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,205. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

